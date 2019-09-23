Assn repairs teachers’ quarters

KOLORIANG, Sep 22: The Kurung Kumey district unit of the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Sunday repaired the teachers’ quarters at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here, replacing the old beams and CGI sheets with new ones.

The repair work was undertaken after the association learned about the difficulties faced by the teachers because of the dilapidated condition of the quarters with leaking roof, informed the GHSS’ Principal Yumlam Tana.

The building is currently occupied by a few women teachers.

“It should be an eye-opener for the people of Kurung Kumey, where the alumni is not very proactive and the general public are apathetic towards the educational institutions in their towns,” said the principal.

The ANYA team was led by its president Bengia Taram.