Legal awareness prog held for UTPs

LONGDING, Sep 22: The Longding district legal services authority (DLSA) conducted a ‘legal aid-cum-legal awareness programme’ for the under-trial prisoners (UTP) here on Saturday.

Longding DC Cheshta Yadav, who along with DLSA Secretary Epi Kapu, SP BR Reddy, ADC T Ekke, and advocates Epha Wangpan and Langto Wangpan attended the programme, assured the inmates that she would take steps to address the genuine grievances raised by them.

She said the administration would provide a high-mast light and improve the condition of the UTP cell, besides introducing sports activities for the inmates.

The DLSA secretary spoke about the services provided under the Legal Services Authorities Act, and said the DLSA seeks to create legal awareness and provide free legal aid to those who are poor and in need of such aid.

The SP also spoke. (DIPRO)