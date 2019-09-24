Bank unions call off strike

NEW DELHI, Sep 23: The proposed 48-hour bank strike, called by four bank unions following the recent government announcement on amalgamation of 10 public sector banks into four, has been called off.

The decision was taken after members of the bank association on Monday met Finance Secretary Rajeev Kumar and were assured of a positive solution to their demands.

“In view of the consideration of the positive and workable solution by the finance secretary, the 48-hour strike from midnight of 25 to 27 September stands deferred,” the four bank unions said in a joint press statement.