Assn seeks improvement of capital’s roads

ITANAGAR, Sep 23: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association has urged the PWD highway department to instruct TK Engineering to fill up the potholes on various stretches of NH 415.

In a press release, the association said the state government “is duty-bound to improve the condition of the roads within the capital complex.”

It also accused the state government of being a “silent spectator, though the condition of the roads in the capital region and the areas around it are deteriorating day by day.”

“It is becoming impossible to drive between Itanagar and Naharlagun. Also, the ongoing four-lane work from Chandranagar to Papu Hill is progressing at a snail’s pace. Besides speeding up the work, the government should check the quality of work and make no compromises,” the association said.

It said the highway department, “which was created to take care of the highways, has failed to live up to people’s expectations,” and alleged that the funds for the repair works” are shown only on paper, without any visible change on ground.”

The association also urged the government to release the funds allocated under schemes like SADA, SIDF and RE for the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years.

“As per the schemes approved, the department executed the works through contractors by open tender, and (though) the contractors have completed their works, they are yet to get payment as the government has not released the funds,” it said.