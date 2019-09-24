Bicycle rally held to mark Ayushman Divas

PASIGHAT, Sep 23: East Siang DC Kinny Singh on Monday flagged off a bicycle rally here to mark Ayushman Divas.

The rally was aimed at spreading awareness among the people on Ayushman Bharat, also known as the PM’s Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and the CM’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), besides promoting the importance of fitness and nutrition and encouraging the people to create a plastic- and pollution-free district.

Addressing the participants at the BPGH auditorium, the DC said various lifestyle diseases can be prevented and managed through timely screening, physical activities and proper nutrition.

She urged CBOs, students, ASHAs and anganwadi workers to inform the people about the benefits under the PMJAY and the CMAAY, “which provides insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakhs per family.”

Singh also felicitated ASHAs Iryam Panggam and Tobi Doke for their outstanding performances. The duo also received bicycles from the DC, who commended “the role of frontline workers in the health sector as a bridge between the people and the health department.”

DMO Dr Kaling Dai highlighted services including screening for non-communicable diseases (NCD), adolescent health counselling, immunization, nutrition services, etc, which are provided at the 24 health & wellness centres in the district.

DRCHO Dr T Gao made a PowerPoint presentation on the PMJAY, which is the world’s largest healthcare system, and the CMAAY, under which Rs 5 lakhs is provided per year to every family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization at empanelled government and private hospitals.

Besides the BPGH here and the TRIHMS in Naharlagun, 19 private hospitals are empanelled under the PMJAY and the CMAAY.

Health Services Joint Director D Raina also spoke.

An NCD screening camp which was held on the occasion witnessed the participation of a large number of police personnel and members of the public. It was organized by the District Health Society.

A cleanliness drive was also organised under the Swachhta Hi Seva programme. (DIPRO)