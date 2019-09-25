DGP urges police to uphold dignity of uniform

ZIRO, Sep 24: Stating that the present state government “has left no stone unturned” to modernize and equip the police department with the best facilities, Arunachal DGP RP Upadhyaya said, “We in turn have to pledge to uphold the sanctity and dignity of the uniform.”

The DGP said this while addressing a ‘sampark sabha’ organised by the Lower Subansiri district police here on Tuesday. Besides the police personnel, SP Hemant Tiwari and DSP T Wangsa attended the programme.

“It is our primary duty to be disciplined. A mistake committed by an individual can harm the reputation and wellbeing of the entire police fraternity,” Upadhyaya said, and exhorted the police personnel to “exercise restraint against any bad habit or illegal activity during duty hours.”

Issues pertaining to transfer and promotion, prioritizing government accommodations for outsiders, vehicle requirement of the IRBn, infrastructure requirements, etc, were highlighted by the personnel.

The DGP gave assurance that he would look into the issues under his purview at the earliest. He also awarded commendation certificates along with mementos to the personnel for their service.

Earlier, the DGP inaugurated the recreational centres at the police station and the SP office here, besides the conference hall of the SP office.

In a separate meeting at the SP office, Upadhyaya reviewed the crime scenario in the district. He also inspected the fire station here, and assured to look into the requirements of the fire department. (DIPRO)