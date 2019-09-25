Ziro Literary Festival from 26th

ZIRO, Sep 24: The second edition of the Ziro Literary Festival will be organized at St Claret College here in Lower Subansiri district on 26 and 27 September.

The free and open-to-all event aims at promoting intercultural exchange, dialogue, and skill-building. It will feature an eclectic panel of writers, poets, filmmakers, artists, artpreneurs, and activists.

Man Booker Prize shortlisted author Jeet Thayil, Sahitya Akademi awardee Rita Chowdhury, and one of India’s finest storytellers, Mitra Phukan, are among the many prominent personalities who will be at the festival.