Man arrested for rape and murder of minor

Staff Reporter

NAMSAI, Sep 24: The Namsai police on Tuesday arrested one Birbal Tanti (29) for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl. The accused was arrested from a tea garden in Chongkham circle.

“The incident took place somewhere between 15 and 16 September, and the parents filed a complaint with the police last Thursday, after discovering the body,” Namsai SP Ankit Singh informed.

“Prima facie, it looks like the child has undergone sexual assault. However, we are yet to receive medical reports of the same,” the SP said, adding that “the accused admitted to the crime during interrogation” and a case has been registered against him at the Chongkham police station.

The body of the child was found near a stream by a fisherman, who then informed the parents, who also work as tea garden labourers.

About 40-50 suspects were rounded up before the police zeroed in on Tanti.

The police later handed over the body to the family, and the last rites have been conducted.

“We gathered all required evidence before handing over the body to the family,” the SP said.