‘SPC prog to be introduced in all schools’

ITANAGAR, Sep 24: The student police cadet (SPC) programme is being launched in 52 government higher secondary and secondary schools across the state, and it will be extended to other schools in the future, Capital Complex SP Tumme Amo informed on the second day of the headmasters’ and principals’ conference here on Tuesday.

Day two of the conference witnessed several technical and interactive sessions where resource persons shared their experiences and offered suggestions to the education department on improving the education scenario.

While Transport Secretary Dani Sulu suggested to the department to introduce sports as a compulsory subject in the school curriculum, senior journalist Taba Ajum offered inputs on quality education from the media’s perspective.

Standing counsel for the education department, advocate Tagum Jamoh, made a presentation on the POCSO Act and “good touch and bad touch.”

All Arunachal Private Schools’ Association secretary Levy Katy spoke about planning, organization and functioning of private schools in the state, and the association’s achievements and activities.

While Audit and Pension Director Abdul Basit spoke about financial norms and audit report, SPMU Arindhom Chaudhary and Hano Taka from the IT department spoke on public financial management system and the Government e-Marketplace.

Lod Takar and Nyali Ete, representing the CEO and the SEC, spoke about electoral literacy clubs.

East Siang DDSE Jongge Yirang, Tinsukia (Assam) KV DC Binod Kumar Behra, and VKV education officer SC Dixit highlighted the best practices in the KVs and aided schools.

Education Secretary Madhu Rani Teotia and officers of the directorates of secondary and elementary education also attended the meeting.