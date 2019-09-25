Water purifier installed at RGU

RONO HILLS, Sep 24: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha inaugurated a community water purifier in the university campus here on Tuesday.

The purifier was supplied and installed by Kolkata (WB)-based Tata Chemicals, at the initiative of the RGU Teachers’ Association (RGUTA).

The VC commended the RGUTA’s initiative, and said the purifier “is an attempt towards providing clean and safe drinking water at low cost to the university community, as the varsity has been facing the problem of water scarcity.”

RGU Registrar (in-charge) Prof Tomo Riba also lauded the association’s initiative to provide drinking water at a cost of Re 1 per litre.

“I believe this will immensely benefit the entire university community, particularly the students,” he said.

RGUTA president Prof Jumyir Basar informed that the initiative to have the water purifier installed was taken to “safeguard the university community from waterborne diseases.”

Faculty members, deans, officers, staff and members of the RGU Students’ Union were present at the inauguration.