Artists create beautiful murals at Ledum

LEDUM, Sep 25: Local artists like Gyamar Nanam along with artists from Pasighat-based institute Mureng have created beautiful murals at Ledum village as part of a joint project, financed by the district administration under the initiative of East Siang deputy commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh.

The project which is being executed by Abor Country Travels and Expeditions in collaboration with Mureng and Destination Ledum, aims at drawing more tourists into the area which has its unique rich culture and heritage.

The theme of the paintings was mostly traditional with Poreng, prominent amongst all, the traditional woven motif. The murals also depicted other social and poetic messages.

‘Mureng’, meaning rainbow in Adi language means a community of artists’ across all fields who believe and celebrate art.