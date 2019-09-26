Governor advises heads of schools to lead with examples

ITANAGAR, Sep 25: Governor BD Mishra on Wednesday participated in the valedictory function of the first state level heads of school conference held here at Dorjee Khandu Auditorium, Legislative Assembly. The Governor gave away awards to best NCC cadets from different institutions and also to officers attached to the NCC programme. He also distributed laptops to principals and head masters.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that heads of the school are the most important members of the society in shaping the new generation. He exhorted them for their institutional commitment, utmost involvement and care. Being a trend setter, they must not be bogged down by deficiencies and challenges, he said.

The Governor advised the heads of school to use multipronged approach in their teaching methods. He emphasized on academic excellence, discipline, punctuality, team spirit, cleanliness and change of mindset from ‘Study hard to get job’ to ‘Study hard to promote development and produce job’.

Focusing of academic concept management, the Governor advised the heads of schools to lead with examples, set goals and directions and link evaluation with improvement.

Reminding the principals and headmasters of the Part IV A of Article 51 A Sub Article (K), of the Fundamental Duties of the Constitution of India, and The Right of Children to free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, the Governor urged upon them to ensure that every child of the age group of 6 to 14 years goes to school.

While appreciating the State Government for the initiative of organising the conference and sharing his experiences of district tours, the Governor emphasized on immediate filling up of vacancies of teaching faculty, optimum academic facilities in each school, rational and policy based postings of teachers in remote areas / schools and attendance of teachers in their respective schools.

Education Minister Taba Tedir, Additional Director General of NCC, North Eastern Region Major General Bipin Bakshi, Secretary Education Madhu Rani Teotia, Director Secondary Education Gania Leij were present in the valedictory function amongst others. 285 Heads of School, officers and officials of Secondary Education participated in the three-day conference. PRO