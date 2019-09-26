Arunachal will fast track hydropower: Mein

NEW DELHI, Sep 25: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, also the Minister Power said that the state government has drawn up plans to fast track to harness 58160.2 mw of power in the state.

He said this during a two day meeting with the hydropower developers in Delhi who have been allotted projects in Arunachal to know the various issues and problem related to slow progress or stalled hydropower projects in the state. A total of 32 developers attended the meeting.

Mein said that Arunachal has 40% of total hydro potential of the state with 58160.2 MW capacity.

Hydropower can play a crucial role for the country and state’s sustainable development and energy security as it meets the criteria of sustainability, availability and reliability, he said.

During the detailed discussions, DCM heard various problems of private developers and assured them that the state government will provide all the possible help in developing the projects.

Mein has also requested all the developers to speed up the process of developing hydroelectric projects in the state.

Among others, power Commissioner G S Meena, advisor to state government Harikrishna Paliwal and hydro power Chief Engineer (monitoring) Joshi were present. (Media cell, DCMO)