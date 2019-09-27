Sona attending CPC in Uganda

KAMPALA, Sep 26: A delegation of the Arunachal legislative assembly, led by Speaker PD Sona, arrived here in Uganda on Thursday to take part in the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC).

National speakers and delegates from over 53 countries are participating in the conference, themed ‘Adaption, engagement and evolution of parliaments in a rapidly changing Commonwealth’.

The Indian delegation, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, comprises presiding officers and secretaries from state legislatures who are members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

The conference will include at least 10 workshops on various subjects. Sona is scheduled to deliver a speech on common issues concerning the Commonwealth nations.

He is accompanied by Legislative Assembly Additional Secretary Kago Haung and Joint Secretary Agaab Mossang.