Governor, CM discuss road and other issues

ITANAGAR, Sep 27: Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, and the two discussed matters related to the overall development plans of the state.

Among the issues that were discussed were the condition of the roads in different parts of the state, particularly the Itanagar-Naharlagun road, due to the torrential rains, and infrastructural issues in the health and education sectors.

The two also agreed that necessary documentation must be completed for streamlining financial issues, especially the matter of regular payment of the salaries of the government employees.

The governor commended the CM and his team for organising the first state level heads of schools conference, which he said was “a very innovative and farsighted step.” (Raj Bhavan)