35% of health budget earmarked for HWCs, AYUSH: Min

ITANAGAR, Sep 27: Thirty-five percent of the health & family welfare department’s budget will be earmarked for health and wellness centres (HWCs) and AYUSH, Health Minister Alo Libang said here on Friday.

The minister said the Centre has directed the state government to boost the health sector by giving stress on health and wellness centres and AYUSH.

“So 35 percent of the department’s budget will be earmarked for HWCs and AYUSH,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 February this year through remote control had inaugurated 50 HWCs and the Ayushman Bharat scheme to provide medical care to the poor and the needy, especially pregnant women.

Libang told PTI that he has sought a report from the health director on the status of the five zonal hospitals located in Bomdila (West Kameng), Ziro (Lower Subansiri), Aalo (West Siang), Tezu (Lohit) and Khonsa (Tirap), and also about the primary health centres and the community health centres.

“Those health centres which are not necessary will be closed down, while no new health centre will be opened as the state government intends to undertake massive reforms in the health sector,” Libang said. (PTI)