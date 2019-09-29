Min for promoting SHGs to boost rural economy

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Sep 28: Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo urged the people to assist self-help groups (SHG) in promoting their activities to boost the rural economy.

He was addressing a ‘credit camp’ under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB), in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission, here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

Interacting with members of women SHGs, the minister commended the fact that over 100 women SHGs are operating in various villages of the district, generating lakhs of rupees through different activities and becoming self-reliant.

He also lauded the APRB for providing credit benefits of Rs 1 lakh each to 45 SHGs.