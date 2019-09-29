MoS urges GoAP to take up tourism promotional activities

PASIGHAT, Sep 28: Union MoS for Tourism & Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel, has called upon the Arunachal government to focus on tourism promotional activities in the state.

Taking stock of the state’s initiatives for promotion of the tourism sector during a meeting with officers of the tourism and cultural affairs departments here in East Siang district on Saturday, Patel said Arunachal has the potential to attract international and domestic tourists, and gave assurance that the Centre would provide every support to boost the state’s tourism sector.

He encouraged the efforts of the departments concerned in promoting cultural, spiritual and adventure tourism, besides ecotourism, rural tourism, etc, in the state.

The minister also stressed on the importance of good connectivity to boost tourism.

Tourism Secretary Sadhana Deori presented an overview of Arunachal tourism, and said the state government has prioritized augmenting and upgrading the existing tourism infrastructures.

“Arunachal Pradesh has 12 approved tourist circuits. Besides land- and air-based tourism, the state government is also encouraging rural tourism to create more livelihood opportunities,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner Kinny Singh highlighted the rich arts and crafts, the cultural heritage, and the major festivals of the district. She also informed the minister of the upcoming ecotourism event in Ledum village.

“Steps have also been taken for development of riverfront areas and trekking trails (in the district),” she added.

Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India, Guwahati (Assam), also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)