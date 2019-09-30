HM calls for involvement of every citizen in HAA

ITANAGAR, Sep 29: In continuation with convening of meetings with CBOs regarding the Humara Arunachal Abhiyan (HAA), which will be launched on 2 October, Home Minister Bamang Felix on Sunday met with ex-councillors and executive members of the ACCI, the AAPPTF, the market welfare committees and sector committees at his residence here.

Felix ardently appealed to them to become part and parcel of the HAA in the greater interest of the state.

“The quest for a safe, secure and serene Arunachal may not be achieved without the active involvement of every citizen in the Humara Arunachal Abhiyan,” he said.

Earlier, on Saturday, the HM held a meeting with the executive members of the AAPSU, district student unions, the RGUSU, the Arunachal Students’ Union Chandigarh, and representatives of community-based youth organisations.

Elaborating the objectives of the campaign and its requirement in the prevailing scenario in the state, Felix informed that “this abhiyan is non-budgeted, which is initiated by the state government for voluntary participation of all the residents of Arunachal in maintaining law and order along with the state police.”

Former student leader and Chayangtajo MLA Hayang Mangfi pledged his full cooperation in achieving the HAA’s goals, and sought active participation of students and youths, saying that “they will be the actual force who can bring changes at the ground level.”

AAPSU executive members including its president Hawa Bagang, the RGUSU president, and executive members of the Kra-Daadi, Lower Siang, Kamle, Upper Subansiri and West Kameng District Students’ Unions unanimously agreed to be ambassadors of the HAA.