ERSS soft launched in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Sep 30: The Emergency Response Support System Arunachal Pradesh (ERSS-AP) has been soft launched by the Inspector General of Police (L & O), Sagar Preet Hooda here on Monday.

It is an initiative of the union ministry of the home affairs under Nirbhaya Funds scheme, to cover all emergency distress / helpline numbers such as 100, 101, 102, 108 etc. into one common helpline number 112.

Any person in distress can access services of ERSS Arunachal Pradesh by calling 112, accessing Web Portal ar.ners.in and the emergency panic alert at the 112 India App, which is available in Google Play Store.

The ERC (Emergency Response Centre) in the PHQ, Itanagar acts as the central control room where all distress signals are received and registered (based on its action-ability).

In Arunachal Pradesh, the project is implemented as a pilot project in Papum Pare (City), Papum Pare (Rural) and East Siang districts.

In the second phase, Tawang, East Kameng, West Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Tezu, Lower Siang, Changlang, Tirap and Namsai districts will be incorporated.

The remaining 11 districts of Pakke Kessang, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Shi Yomi, Leparada, Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Siang, Upper Siang and Longding districts will be included into this project in the later stages. (PRO, Phq.)