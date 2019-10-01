‘Need to bring down malnutrition in L/Subansiri by 2022’

YACHULI, Sep 30: Yachuli deputy director ICDS, C Thanjang has informed that the prevalence of malnutrition in the Lower Subansiri district is 35.1% and it has to be brought down to 25% by 2022 by converging all the nutrition and health related programs of all the stakeholder departments by conducting joint activities at grass root levels.

She was speaking during a Ziro-II ICDS project organized awareness program conducted as part of the month long Rashtriya Poshan Maah here on Monday, under the chairmanship of Yachuli Additional Deputy Commissioner J T Obi.

In his address the ADC, urged upon all the frontline workers of the department to run the Anganwadi centres regularly. “Success of any program depends upon the people working at the grassroots level. These are the people responsible for providing services to the people at the last mile,” he added while acknowledging the contributions of the frontline workers.

Pistana Circle Officer Tana Yaho, Medical Officer Tana Tat and CDPO Yachuli also spoke during the program.

Issues related to care and nutrition of lactating mothers and children, Ayushman Bharat Yojna and CMs Health Insurance Schemes etc were also discussed.

School children, Anganwadi workers, teachers and headmasters of various schools participated in the program.