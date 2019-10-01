Sensitisation drive held for shopkeepers, vendors under swatchhta hi seva campaign

CHANGLANG, Sep 30: A sensitisation drive for shopkeepers and vendors of Changlang township was organized by the district administration on Monday.

Addressing the gathering during the drive, Changlang CO Rani Mibang informed that sensitisation drive for vendors and shopkeepers is being conducted as part of the Swacchhta hi seva campaign being held nationwide from 11 September to 27October to implement the clarion call of the PM on 15 August to make India plastic free.

“Business communities being the most vital part of this Abhiyan need to be sensitised as they play major role in curbing the use of single use plastic by refusing to give plastics and encourage consumers to use bags,” she added.

Changlang UPO A Pertin spoke on plastic waste management rule 2016 and informed that the rule also covers rural areas. He said that recycling of plastic has become vital and added that change in plastic waste management system is the only way to reduce plastic waste. He also suggested for using biodegradable bags as an alternative. He further urged all the shopkeepers to segregate the waste at the source which will be collected by the UD department. He also warned that penalties will be imposed on vendors if they fail to adhere to the order

DRCHO Dr J Ado asked all the vendors to keep food safety license valid along with trade license stating that heavy late fees will be imposed if food license is not renewed on time. He also asked hoteliers and restaurant owners to maintain hygiene while, EAC, M N Taloh spoke on the norms and procedures to be followed prior to opening of a new shop and asked them to keep the license valid by renewing it on time.

EE PHED Kipa Niama informed that plastic waste after segregation will be handed over for construction of road. He requested all the shopkeepers not to import plastic in the district. (DIPRO)