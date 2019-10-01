Governor felicitates best performing CDPOs

ITANAGAR, Sep 30: Governor BD Mishra called upon all the stakeholders to make concerted effort to ensure access to qualitative health services to mother and children.

Felicitating the best performing Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) of the state at Raj Bhavan here on Monday, Mishra emphasized the importance of the ‘Poshan Abhiyan’, which he said should be implemented with missionary zeal.

He also felicitated the women & child development department for ‘successful implementation of various schemes and programmes for women and children.’

Describing the CDPOs as the soldiers of the national nutrition month, he said the success of the programme reflects the dedication of the officers.

The governor also emphasized the importance of raising public awareness on healthy eating habit and breastfeeding.

“Adequate and appropriate awareness on food and nutrition are the essential aspects of social healthcare,” Mishra said.

CDPOs Dondup Pema (Tawang), Tenjin Chomu (Lumla-Zimithang), Jaya Taba (Itanagar), Ponung Moyong (Naharlagun), Bahi Koyu, Aalo (East), Bime Zirdo Mara (Likabali), Jikom Doye (Roing), Pakkar Nomuk (Yingkiong), Wihong Tangha (Namsai), Shillakanni Namchum (Lekang), Wemkhum Khilak, (Khagam) and Nemngam Khumhun Tanha (Bordumsa-Diyum) were felicitated on the occasion.

Poshan Abhiyaan is a multi-ministerial convergence mission with the vision to ensure attainment of malnutrition free India by 2022. The objective of Poshan Abhiyaan to reduce stunting in identified districts of India with the highest malnutrition burden by improving utilization of key anganwadi services and improving the quality of anganwadi services delivery. It aims to ensure holistic development and adequate nutrition for pregnant women, mothers and children. (Raj Bhavan)