‘Choose career keeping in mind aptitude and interest’

YUPIA, Oct 1: Government College Doimukh Principal, MQ Khan exhorted the students to choose their career carefully keeping in mind, their aptitude and interest in order to get job satisfaction as well as to contribute to the development of the state more effectively.

He said this while addressing a one-day workshop themed ‘What Beyond BA?’ organized by the college’s career counselling cell. He also discussed about the various employment opportunities available after bachelors’ degree.

Present during the workshop, state Education Secretary Madhu Rani Teotia highlighted the provision of granting “one-time financial support to those aspirants who qualify the UPSC – civil services examination from Arunachal Pradesh.”

“Those who clear prelims are given Rs 2,00,000 and each Arunachalee aspirants that is finally selected gets Rs 5,00,000 from the government of Arunachal Pradesh,” she added.

Yupia ITBP Commandant LT Suanthang also spoke about the various job opportunities available in the military and para-military forces.

The college’s career counselling cell coordinator Dr DK Jha also spoke on the occasion. (DIPRO)