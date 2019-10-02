Nomination of papers of candidates valid

Khonsa bye-election

ITANAGAR, Oct 1: The nomination papers of all the four candidates for the Khonsa West assembly constituency bye-election have been found valid.

The candidates are Chakat Aboh, who is the consensus candidate of the BJP, Congress, NCP, PPA and JD (U).

Wangchu Lowang is the dummy candidate for Chakat Lowang.

The other candidates are former parliamentary secretary Yumsem Matey and

former Lazu Congress ZPM Azet Homtok.

All four are contesting as independent candidates.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination is 3 October.

The bye-election is being held following the murder of Tirong Aboh along with 10 others on 21 May, 2019, while they were returning to Khonsa from Assam.