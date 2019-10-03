Students celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with difference

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Oct 2: The students of Nani Maria Kindergarten School celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in a different way, creating awareness on cleanliness and traffic rules among the public.

Dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, these little children accompanied by their principal and teachers came out on the streets of the main market area and spoke to the vegetable vendors and requested them to maintain cleanliness in their surrounding area. They urged the vendors not to litter garbage, but to make use of the waste bins. They also requested the vendors to go plastic free.

The children stopped the bikers and requested them to wear helmets while riding. They also spoke to car owners and told them the importance of tightening seat belts while driving.

Students of the school also performed a dance on the importance of following traffic rules, in the main market.

Deputy Commsisoner Mitali Namchoom and SP Sanjay Kumar Sain came out to support the children and preached along with them.