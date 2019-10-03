Anti-drug squad arrests three

Staff Reporter

ROING, Oct 2: The anti-drug squad in Lower Dibang Valley under the supervision of SP Sanjay Kunar Sain arrested three persons in connection with possession of contraband drugs.

The three have been identified as Eko Meto, police constable Soiwa Intong and Engkhun Pomong.

SP Sain informed that inputs were received from various sources that “a miscreant was engaged in extortion in Roing township area, targeting non-tribal government employees.”

A police team led by the SP swung into action and identified the miscreant as one Eko Meto, a convicted felon out on bail.

However, due to lack of a formal complaint, the police was unable to arrest him despite all efforts to identify him.

After nearly four days of surveillance, Meto was allegedly

found selling narcotics in the township after obtaining it from Namsai from the money procured through extortion, the SP informed.

A trap was set by the anti-drug squad of the Lower Dibang Valley unit police and Meto was nabbed with around 30 grams of suspected narcotics, he added.

Interestingly, a motorcycle, reportedly stolen from a Roing -based government employee and a stolen cell phone from an electronics shop was also found from his possession, the SP said, adding that the accused had admitted to the crime.

On further interrogation, the accused revealed that he had purchased the drug from a Namsai-based police constable Soiwa Intong.

The SP formed a team led by OC PS Roing Inspector Nyumyum Sora, OC Shantipur SI SS Jha, SI R Tayeng and a team of the 5th IRBn, who laid a trap and managed to nab Intong and his accomplice Engkhun Pomong.

The police also seized 10 packets of suspected brown sugar (100 grams approx) from their possession.

A case has been registered at the Roing police station under section 20(b)(ii)(B)/21(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The case has been registered and endorsed to SI T Haging for investigation.