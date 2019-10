[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Oct 2: In the quarter final rounds of the veteran football tournament played at Dapo Outdoor Stadium here on Tuesday last, Zenegier Football Club defeated Subansiri Sporting Club while, Fai Fai Football Club defeated Munapa FC in the first and second quarter final match respectively.

The veteran football tournament, which had begun on 15 September have 12 teams participating.