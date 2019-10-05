Identify issues affecting security of forward locations: Shah to border forces

NEW DELHI, Oct 4: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed the border guarding forces to identify issues affecting the security of the forward locations and submit detailed action plans to resolve them.

He also stressed on the Modi government’s policy of “zero tolerance” towards terrorism, insurgency and corruption, as well as smuggling of weapons, narcotics and cattle.

The issues were discussed during a high-level meeting, chaired by Shah, to review the current status of border security and measures to be taken to further strengthen it, a home ministry statement said.

The home minister directed the directors general of the border guarding forces to identify all issues affecting border security and submit a detailed action plan to the home ministry in this regard, it said.

Shah also directed that stringent measures be taken against terrorism, insurgency, corruption and smuggling of weapons, narcotics and cattle. The minister stressed that it must be ensured that best facilities for housing, health and training are available to the security personnel who are posted at the borders.

“We must keep in mind that 130 crore countrymen are safe because of these security personnel at the border,” he said.

The meeting was attended by union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, directors general of the BSF, the SSB, the ITBP and the Assam Rifles, along with other senior officials of the home affairs ministry.

The BSF guards the Indo-Pak and the Indo-Bangladesh borders, the SSB protects the Indo-Bhutan and the Indo-Nepal borders, the ITBP guards the Sino-Indian border, and the Assam Rifles guards the Indo-Myanmar border. (PTI)