Fedn seeks removal of footbridges

ITANAGAR, Oct 4: The All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation has urged the state government to remove the footbridges over the highway from Naharlagun to Itanagar, saying they serve no purpose and instead “are occupying parking and footpath spaces.”

In a representation to the chief secretary, the federation on Friday said the footbridges have become “a hotspot for illegal banner advertisements and sheds for hawkers and beggars.”

It claimed that the idea of constructing the footbridges was “more of a self-benefit scheme of the Itanagar municipal council (IMC) and of some money-minded people who had no future plans,” adding that the footbridges were a waste of government funds.

The federation also claimed that the IMC did not consult any government department, “be it the public works or the highway,” before executing the work. It added that the footbridges would also hamper the ongoing highway construction.

The federation urged all government departments to “think of the future before executing any such plans.”

“There is better and fast development if the funds meant for the same are not wasted,” it said.