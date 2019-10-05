Light field gun airlifted during joint Army, Air Force exercise in Arunachal

NEW DELHI, Oct 4: In a joint exercise by the Army and the Air Force on Thursday, a light field gun was successfully airlifted by an Mi-17 helicopter at the advanced landing ground (ALG) in Tuting in Upper Siang district, a statement said.

With this, the time needed for deployment of guns at forward posts will drastically reduce in case of any operational contingency, it added.

“A light field gun of Indian Army was successfully airlifted by under-slung operation by IAF Mi-17 1V, in a joint exercise with the Indian Army at Tuting ALG,” the statement said.

This is first time that an Mi-17 has carried out this “complicated and challenging” operation, it added.

Last month, the IAF had reopened the crucial Vijaynagar ALG, located in the eastern most tip of Arunachal. (PTI)