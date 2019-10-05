Mishra highlights state’s development at governors’ sub-group meet

NEW DELHI, Oct 4: Arunachal Governor BD Mishra presented a brief on his initiatives in the fields of education, cleanliness, conservation, cultural exchange, etc, during the meeting of the Sub-Group of Governors with UP Governor Anandiben Patel here on Friday.

The meeting was held in the run-up to the forthcoming Conference of Governors.

Mishra also briefed the sub-group on his initiatives with regard to patronizing the local handicrafts and loin looms, promoting digital payment and digital literacy among government staffs, maintaining peace and tranquility in Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts, and boosting the economy, besides improving the health and education sectors.

The governors of the sub-group discussed various building blocks of the ‘Sarve Shrestha Bharat’. They also discussed the need for good education practices in their respective states. (Raj Bhavan)