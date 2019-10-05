Mini-secretariat declared ‘no tobacco zone’

NAHARLAGUN, Oct 4: The mini-secretariat here has been declared a ‘no tobacco zone’ under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, and violators will be penalized.

Audit & Pension Director Abdul Basit made the declaration on Friday, in the presence of Health Services Director Dr Moromor Lego, Transport Director Tage Tado, Naharlagun EAC Ashok Tajo, Capital Complex DMO Dr Mandip Perme, and officials of various departments under the mini-secretariat. (DIPRO)