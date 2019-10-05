Athletics selection trial

ITANAGAR, Oct 4: The Arunachal Athletics Association (AAA) is going to conduct a trial to select the state team for the 35th National Junior Athletics Championships, to be held at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, from 2 to 6 November.

The trial will be held for 800-mtr, 1500-mtr, 2000-mtr, 3000-mtr, 5000-mtr, and 10,000-mtr races and shot put for both boys and girls under 14, 16, 18 and 30 years at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy at Chimpu near here on 12 October, from 8 am.

Interested players will be required to bring with them trial kits, Aadhaar cards and birth certificates in original to participate in the trial, the AAA stated in a release.