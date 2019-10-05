Union urges DFO to stop illegal tree-felling

ITANAGAR, Oct 4: The All Kimin Students’ Union has requested the divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Banderdewa forest division to take strict action against people who are involved in illegal felling of trees in Kimin and Kakoi areas of Papum Pare district.

In a representation to the DFO, the union on Friday urged the officer to “issue strong direction to the Kimin and Kakoi forest range officer to stop such illegal activities to protect the natural resources with immediate effect.”

“Antisocial elements are destroying the natural forest resources of Kimin and Kakoi areas, using sophisticated tools. The quantum of destruction is very large and very fast, as they are using automatic cutting machines,” it said, adding that it would be compelled to launch a democratic movement if the authority does not take immediate steps to protect the forests.