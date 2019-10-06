APSCW for opening women grievances cells in every dist

SAGALEE, Oct 5: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi emphasized the need for opening “women grievances cells” in every district to address issues related to women and children, and for appointing independent protection officers to redress their problems.

Addressing a legal awareness programme jointly organised here by the APSCW, the Sagalee branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) and the Papum Pare district administration on Friday, Techi exhorted womenfolk to “stand for their rights and avail the benefits of the legal services provided to them.”

She also advocated providing better education to girl children, and stressed on preventing early marriage and discrimination against girl children at home.

Stating that the customary laws and practices of the different tribes of Arunachal “have many flaws which need early reformation,” she urged the gaon burahs (GB) not to encourage customary laws which are harmful to the women’s fundamental rights and privileges.

Techi also highlighted the commission’s recommendations to the state government on issues pertaining to women reservation, codification of customary laws, polygamy, child marriage, compulsory registration of marriage, disciplinary action against government employees with criminal cases, etc.

Former chief minister and local MLA Nabam Tuki, who also attended the programme, lauded the APWWS and the APSCW for conducting the awareness programme, and said similar camps ought to be conducted at all places, “especially in the rural areas, where most of the people are still ignorant about their rights and privileges.”

Tuki also commended the APWWS for involving GBs and SHGs in creating awareness on legal issues related to women and children, and urged the GBs to create awareness in their villages to eliminate forced marriages, child marriages, polygamy and drug addiction.

APWWS CEC Dipti Bengia, former APSCW chairperson and APWWS member Gumri Ringu, and member Techi Hunmai also spoke.

Sagalee ADC S Lowang, Dr Welly, advocate Anand Techi Tara, and Adab Gollo from the SRLM spoke on issues like child marriage, drug addiction, maternal health, the POCSO Act, and economic empowerment of women.

Among others, members of the Sagalee APWWS unit, the Papum Pare DSP, GBs, HoDs, members of women SHGs and schoolchildren attended the programme. (DIPRO)