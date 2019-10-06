Over 100 loan applications received during customer outreach prog

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Oct 5: More than 100 loan applications were received during a two-day ‘customer outreach programme’ held at the State Bank of India (SBI) office here in East Siang district on Thursday and Friday.

The applications have been forwarded to different banks for sanctioning, informed the organizers.

The programme was conducted by the public sector banks in East Siang as part of the nationwide ‘customer outreach initiative’ of the union financial services department.

Regional Manager of the SBI’s Dibrugarh (Assam) regional office, Abhay Prakash, who launched the programme here, said the government has taken the initiative “to draw the bank customers nearer to its attractive credit schemes.”

He informed that the campaign will be conducted at 250 places across the country this week.

Participating in the programme, representatives of various banks, including the SBI, the Axis Bank, the Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, the Bank of Baroda, the Apex Bank, the AP Rural Banks, the HDFC, the ICICI, the Punjab National Bank, and other financial institutions like Night Angle FinVest and the North East Small Finance Bank, apprised their customers of the various credit schemes launched by the central government.

The bankers also explained to the customers the benefits of the PM Mudra Yojana, accident insurance, the Atal Pension Yojana, and other credit schemes launched by the central government.