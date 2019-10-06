Dussehra greetings

ITANAGAR, Oct 5: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Dussehra/Vijay Dashmi, and prayed for peace, prosperity and amity in the state.

“On this festive occasion, let us resolve to stand against injustice and strive for realizing our dream of a progressive state. We must build our social structure on the foundations of justice, honest practices, truth and compassion,” the governor said in his message.

The chief minister in his message expressed hope that the celebrations would “strengthen the bond between fellow human beings and foster brotherhood and humanity.”

He urged the people to celebrate the festivals with caution “with regard to safety and security of all.”

“Let the celebrations set an example of peace and harmony for which our state is known,” he said. (Raj Bhavan & CMO)