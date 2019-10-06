Move to merge NEEPCO with other PSUs opposed

ITANAGAR, Oct 5: The ‘Pare hydroelectric plant unit’ of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Federation of NEEPCO Employees (Union) has expressed strong opposition to the union power ministry’s recent move to merge the NEEPCO with other private sector undertakings (PSU).

In a press release, the union on Saturday said merging the NEEPCO with other entities would not be in the best interests of the employees of the region.

“All four trade unions of the NEEPCO strongly oppose such merger/disinvestment/privatization

by the power ministry, since the NEEPCO was established in 1976 under the North Eastern Council not only to tap the vast hydropower potential in the region but also for socioeconomic development of the citizens of the northeastern region. The merger of the NEEPCO with other entities will not be in the best interests of the employees and the region,” it said.

“At present, 95 percent employees of the corporation are from the region, and hence the merger will have long-term effects in terms of employment and other benefits to the region,” the union said.

Claiming that “a sense of fear has already gripped the minds of the employees ever since the news of merger of NEEPCO floated in media,” it requested the ministry to take all the stakeholders on board before making any decision.

“The scope of employment in the northeastern region is limited, and the present trend of disinvestment of PSUs and merger of banks by the government of India will contribute to more unemployment in the region,” the union said.