Soccer stadium sanctioned in Nampong

Correspondent

NAMPONG, Oct 11: Union Coal & Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi sanctioned the construction of a Rs 75-lakh football stadium, under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme of the Coal India Limited, here in Changlang district on Thursday.

Joshi, who was accompanied by MoS for Food Processing Industries, Rameshwar Teli, and Margherita (Assam) MLA Bhaskar Sharma, also sanctioned a well-equipped science laboratory at the government higher secondary school in Jairampur.

Regarding the demand for a new hospital in Jairampur, Joshi said, “Instead of building a new hospital, we will equip the current CHC with all the latest equipment in phases.”

Responding to local MLA Laisam Simai’s proposal, the minister also sanctioned an ambulance, to be equipped with advanced lifesaving technology, for the Jairampur CHC.

In response to a memorandum, Joshi said the letter for coal exploration in the region should come through the chief minister’s office. He invited the legislators concerned to visit Delhi for further discussion on the coal exploration issue.

Simai informed the minister of the surplus of coal reserves in the region. He said, “Coal exploration being a central subject, we are unable to utilize the resources,” and emphasized on surveying and opening coal mining and trade in Changlang district.