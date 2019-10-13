District hospital gets dedicated eye operation theatre

SEPPA, Oct 12: A dedicated eye operation theatre for East Kameng district hospital here was inaugurated by local MLA Tapuk Taku in presence of DC Gaurav Singh Rajawat, SP Piyush Fulzele, DMO Dr. Lalchand Darung, MS Dr. Kopi Gyadi and other health staffs on Saturday.

A total of 32 patients were operated free of cost, out of which, 22 were diagnosed with cataract disorder on the occasion.

Earlier, over 300 people benefitted from a two-day free health camp organised by the District Health Society, Seppa in collaboration with a team of National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (Naharlagun unit) under Mukhya Mantri Rogi Kalyan Kosh (MMRKK), which concluded at district hospital here on Friday last.

A team of doctors led by SPO (NPCB) Dr. Taba Khanna attended to the patients during the camp. (DIPRO)