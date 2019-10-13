Pongte advises youths to keep away from drugs

CHANGLANG, Oct 12: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte advised the youths to keep away from drugs and concentrate on sports to win laurels for themselves and the state.

“My message to the youth is say no to drugs and play sports,” Pongte said, addressing the inaugural programme of the 8th State Level Shito-Ryo Seiko Kai Karate-Do Championship at Multipurpose Community Hall here on Saturday.

Pongte hailed Arunachal Shito-Ryu Karate Association (ASKA) for organizing the event here and also all other legislators of the district, the district administration, the police department and the public for their support and cooperation in organizing the event.

Around 250 karatekas from various districts are participating in the event.

Changlang Deputy Commissioner R K Sharma, SP Mihin Gumbo, public leaders and ASKA president Dr. Marli Ete, general secretary Charu Tatung, technical director Bulang Marik attended the programme.