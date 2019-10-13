Artistes asked to involve in preservation of culture

ITANAGAR, Oct 12: Tali MLA Jikke Tako said that artistes can play a vital role in moulding the society in a direction which can help in preserving the tradition and culture of the state and can also promote cultural tourism. The MLA was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the office of the Arunachal Artistes Forum (AAF) here at E Sector on Saturday. He also launched the website of the organization and urged the artiste community to work hard for unification of all communities and tribes of the state with their artistic works for all round development of the state.

Tako said that state government has also decided to promote the art and culture. ‘A film institute is coming up and soon there will be flow of artiste from various parts of state, but we should see that our own people should come forward in most professional way and play a vital role for development of art, culture, drama and films etc for preservation of age-old cultural heritage,’ he said and assured all support for promoting the artistes of the state.

Renowned singer and AAF founder chairperson Taba Yall Nabam elaborated the journey of the Forum since 2004 for promotion of songs and music. ‘Now time has come and all need to work for the promotion songs, music and culture of the state,’ she said.

AAF Chairman Takam Dado Tallom also spoke on the need to support to the cause of promotion of culture, art and music in the state. He appealed to all members of the Forum to shoulder their responsibility in their own way for the development of the state and promotion of music, and cultural activities.