Felix to head consultative committee on CAB

ITANAGAR, Oct 15: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has constituted a nine-member consultative committee three days after an announcement of the same, to “safeguard the rights of the indigenous people of Arunachal” following the central government’s proposal for enactment of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB).

In an official order issued late Tuesday evening, a consultative committee has been constituted with Home Minister Bamang Felix as its chairman.

The members include Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Seppa East MLA Tapuk Taku, Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigor, Aalo East MLA Kento Jini, Chayangtajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi, along with government officials, such as Senior Additional Advocate General Kardak Ete and Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng as members, and GA/ DA Secretary Sadhana Deori as member secretary.

The consultative committee will conduct meetings with all stakeholders, including community based organisations, student organisations, political parties and other organ-isations/ individuals etc.

They will also give recommendations on the issue, in respect of the safeguards enshrined in the Constitution of India, Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1873 and Chin Hill Regulations Act of 1896 and other acts and rules in place protecting the interests of indigenous people of the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The recommendations highlighting the concerns of the people regarding the impending CAB would be submitted to the state government, which will be further presented to the concerned ministry to ensure that adequate provisions are incorporated in the aforesaid bill safeguarding the interests of the people of the state, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

It is worth mentioning that in light of the possibility of the CAB expected to be tabled in the Parliament in the ensuing winter session, there is an apprehension among the indigenous people of the state regarding protection of indigenous rights of the APSTs in the aforesaid bill.

During a recent meeting of the North East Democratic Alliance at Guwahati, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured that the concerns of the people of the North Eastern states will be incorporated in the CAB and has sought suggestions in the regard. (CMO)