Villager allegedly killed by AR jawans at Sinnu in Tirap

Staff Reporter

LAZU, Oct 15: In a suspected murder case, Minliam Namet (50 years old) was found dead at Sinnu village under Lazu circle of Tirap district on Sunday around 9.30 PM.

Sources in Tirap informed that villagers suspected that late Namet was killed by four jawans of the Assam Rifles who were in civilian dress.

Reportedly, late Namet also has bullet injuries on his head.

Reacting to the incident, scores of people surrounded the police station in Lazu on Monday, demanding justice for the deceased.

Jolted by the incident, Tirap Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon convened a peace meeting, which was attended by Commander of 16th Assam Rifle SK Saul, Tirap SP Kardak Riba and villagers and victim family members at Khonsa to defuse the tension.

It was informed that the Assam Rifle has agreed to cooperate with the investigation to unearth the truth.

Confirming the incident, SP Kardak Riba informed that based on an FIR lodged by the deceased’s son, Jenliam Namet, a suspected murder case has been registered with the Lazu police station under section 302 IPC.

Riba added that the body of late Namet was found near a tea garden area (Tinlom) 3 KM off Lazu.

“The case is being investigated by the Khonsa DySP and magisterial inquest along with police inquest has been done. Post mortem has been done by a board of doctors and the report is awaited,” the SP said.

“We are requesting the public to come forward and help us in the investigation, especially nearby villagers,” he added.