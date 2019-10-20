ANSU to launch ILP checking drive on Monday

ITANAGAR, Oct 19: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) said it will launch an inner line permit (ILP) checking drive on Monday in the capital complex and at strategic points near the railway station in Doimukh area.

The union stated in a press release that the drive is being launched in view of “huge influx of illegal migrants to the capital complex.”

It said branch unions of the ANSU will be deployed “on a zonal basis” from Hollongi to Banderdewa, in collaboration with the district administration.

Expressing strong exception to the protest rally taken out by a group of non-APST residents in Naharlagun on 9 October over the death of a man in a road rage incident, the union said it would not tolerate derogatory remarks made against the community by any organisation or individual.

It also asked the authorities to ensure that such processions and statements are not repeated.

In a representation to the chief secretary, the union urged the state government to “revisit the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulating, 1873, by adding a notification on the issuance of ILPs with Aadhar cards.”