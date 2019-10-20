Roing VKV wins gov’s GK quiz competition

NAHARLAGUN, Oct 19: The Roing Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya (VKV) secured the first position, while the Nirjuli VKV and the government higher secondary school (GHSS) of Seppa won the second and third places in the annual State Level Governor’s GK Quiz Competition, which was held at the GHSS here on Saturday.

Among others, Secondary Education Joint Director Marken Kadu and DDSE Oyi Borang attended the event.