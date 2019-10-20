2 arrested for extortion activities

JAIRAMPUR, Oct 19: The police here in Changlang district on Friday arrested one Abu Shankey @ Wabong Shankey (21) and one Mandang Hacheng (23) for carrying out extortion activities in the name of an NSCN outfit.

Both the accused are residents of Jairampur circle, and were arrested by a police team, led by Jairampur PS OC, SI Umeshan C, based on intelligence input about their activities.

Under the supervision of SP Mihin Gambo, the police team first arrested Shankey from the outskirt of Jairampur in the wee hours of Friday. On being interrogated, Shankey admitted to carrying out extortion in the name of an NSCN outfit, and revealed the identity of his associate, Hacheng, who was also then arrested.

A case in this regard has been registered at the police station here under Section 384/506 of the IPC. (DIPRO)