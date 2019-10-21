Arunachal mithun breeders receive trg in Nagaland

MEDZIPHEMA, Oct 20: Nine mithun breeders from Mai village in Yachuli block of Arunachal’s Lower Subansiri district participated in a three-day training programme on ‘Semi-intensive mithun farming’ here in Nagaland from 17 to 19 October.

The programme was organised as part of the North East Initiative Development Agency’s initiative to train the breeders in various aspects of scientific mithun husbandry.

Mithun is primarily reared as a meat animal. During the training, the farmers were educated on the potential and diverse uses of mithun. The milking capacity and draught powers of mithuns were demonstrated, and scientists delivered lectures on various topics, such as care and management of young, pregnant and lactating animals; selection of mithun breeding bulls; breeding management, feeding management and fodder resources for mithuns; and entrepreneurship development.

The breeders also witnessed routine farm activities, animal handling, identification of animals, blood collection, detection of heat, semen collection, and milking in mithun. They also had the unique experience of tasting mithun milk for the first time.

The programme concluded with the breeders sharing their views on what they learned, and speaking about the importance of mithuns in the Nyishi tribe.