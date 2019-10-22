CCI approves development proposals worth Rs 2,500 crore

ITANAGAR, Oct 21: The Cabinet Committee for Infrastructure (CCI) on Monday approved proposals worth Rs 2,500 crore for infrastructure development in the state.

The proposals were approved during the second meeting of the CCI, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, here.

Rs 1100 crore has been earmarked for upgrading the road infrastructure in the capital complex and all district headquarters, besides establishing road connectivity to all ADC and SDO headquarters, over the next three years.

The CCI also decided that the Itanagar-Jote road would be upgraded to as a state highway.

The committee has doubled the allocation for horticulture projects pertaining to kiwi, orange, large cardamom, etc, from the existing Rs 30 crore to Rs 60 crore. It said a major component of such grants would be given to the farmers by way of direct benefit transfer.

The CCI has also directed that all defunct cold processing units in Namsai, Pasighat and Bhalukpong be revived.

Besides the proposal for introducing 10 electric buses between Itanagar and Naharlagun on a pilot basis, in partnership with the NTPC, the CCI also approved creation of a new post of traffic cell DSP for the capital complex.

Construction of district secretariat complexes in all the districts has been approved, and in-principle approval has been given to construction of “a united directorate complex and integrated office complex of all commissioners of the state government in the state capital.”

The CCI also said all urban townships would soon have LED streetlights, with their commissioning approved on Monday.

It further approved the TCL department’s project proposals worth Rs 75 crore; upgrading power infrastructure and water supply projects in all the newly created district headquarters; upgrading the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa; and a comprehensive scheme for providing public amenities, such as litter bins, loaders and street furniture, in all major towns.

Reconstruction of the damaged Bailey bridges over the Subansiri river in Daporijo, the Kamle river in Raga, and the Kume river in Tali has also been approved, besides “the revival of mega food parks in Banderdewa and Tippi, and creation of multipurpose convention halls on pre-engineered/pre-fabricated models.”

Meanwhile, taking a strong view of projects which are progressing slowly, or where there have been unapproved changes in the scope of work, or where there are substantial deviations between the estimated costs and the prices discovered through tendering, the CCI said “accountability will be fixed for such kind of deviations on the officers concerned with such projects.”

Other proposals approved on Monday include augmentation of water supply at Rajiv Gandhi University and notified urban centres; creation of tourist wayside amenities at important lakes; setting up a 400 kv HT line and external infrastructure development at the Hollongi airport site; additional funds for completing the EWS houses in Chimpu, Dirang, Bomdila and Palin; accelerating ongoing construction of stadiums in Chimpu, Aalo and Tezu; upgrading and improving the football grounds in Nari in Lower Siang district; construction of new police headquarters; commissioning three newly notified police stations in Gohpur, Chimpu and Niti Vihar; upgrading the PHC in Nyapin to a CHC; a state load dispatch centre to bring greater efficiency in management of power infrastructure and reduce transmission and distribution losses; and construction of toilets at 2700 anganwadi centres at a cost of Rs 20,000 per toilet. (CMO)